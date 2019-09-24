Local Businesses Come Together to Provide Diapers to Square One Families

SPRINGFIELD — Thousands of visitors to Six Flags New England entered the park last weekend carrying boxes of diapers for Square One. In exchange, Six Flags rewarded them with a free ticket to enjoy the park.

The annual drive to support the children served by Square One was once again an overwhelming success — so much that Square One and Six Flags had to enlist the help of another community partner to help.

“Anytime our friends at Six Flags arrange an event for us, we know to expect big things,” said Kristine Allard, chief Development & Communications officer for Square One. “But the response this weekend was beyond overwhelming. Within the first few hours of the drive, we had exceeded our goal of 600 boxes. By the end of the weekend, the tally reached over 1,000 boxes of diapers. It was amazing.”

Given the abundance of donations, Square One called up the team at ProShred in Wilbraham to enlist their help. They eagerly offered up a box truck and palette jack to help get the diapers delivered to Square One’s offices. More than 1,000 boxes of donated diapers will be delivered to Square One today, Sept. 24, around 3:30 p.m.

“Without any hesitation, our friends at ProShred offered their help,” Allard said. “How fortunate this community is to have so many caring and supportive individuals and businesses, like Six Flags and ProShred, who will do everything they can to lend support.”