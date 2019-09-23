Wahlburgers Breaks Ground in Downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Chef Paul Wahlberg, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, MGM Springfield President Michael Mathis, and Massachusetts Gaming Commission Chairwoman Cathy Judd-Stein broke ground on Friday on the newest Wahlburgers location in Springfield. After the groundbreaking, Wahlburgers hosted a food-truck pop-up for the public to celebrate the occasion.

“We are so excited to bring Wahlburgers to Springfield,” Wahlberg said. “It’s been great to work with the team at MGM Springfield, and we feel so welcomed. It’s an honor to open another Wahlburgers in our home state and know that this location will be another amazing addition to the family.”

Located at the corner of Union and Main streets, Wahlburgers at MGM Springfield will be a casual-dining eatery, featuring its signature burgers and full bar. Founded by brothers Mark, Donnie, and Chef Paul Wahlberg, Wahlburgers will be filled with photos and memories celebrating the brothers’ life journeys from Dorchester neighborhood kids to rising chef and international celebrities. Menu items will include fresh ground-beef burgers and Wahlberg family favorites, including sloppy Joes, tater tots, and frappes, based on the same recipes Paul and his eight siblings devoured as kids.

“We are incredibly proud to partner with the Wahlberg family to bring this fun destination to our property,” Mathis said. “Wahlburgers is a staple in the Massachusetts community and the ideal addition to our resort.”

The 4,400-square-foot space, set to open in 2020, will provide 120 jobs to the community.

“We are thrilled that Wahlburgers chose to come to Springfield,” Sarno said. “We look forward to welcoming Wahlburgers to our city.”