MachineMetrics Achieves Amazon Web Services Industrial Software Competency Status

NORTHAMPTON — MachineMetrics, an industrial IoT platform for discrete manufacturing, announced it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Industrial Software Competency status. This designation recognizes that MachineMetrics has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success building solutions for discrete manufacturing. These specialized software solutions enable companies in the discrete-manufacturing space to increase the pace of product innovation while decreasing production and operational costs in their value chain.

“MachineMetrics is excited to be recognized for building one of the most secure IoT offerings on the market by achieving AWS Industrial Software Competency status,” said MachineMetrics CTO and co-founder Jacob Lauzier. “We are dedicated to providing fast time-to-value applications for manufacturers and machine builders built on a platform that can be extended with custom solutions. This is made possible by leveraging the agility of AWS.”

Achieving AWS Industrial Software Competency differentiates MachineMetrics as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that has delivered specialized solutions aligning with AWS architectural best practices for building the most secure, high-performing, resilient, and efficient cloud infrastructure for industry applications. To receive the designation, APN Partners must undergo a rigorous technical validation related to industry-specific technology.

“We are proud to have MachineMetrics join our elite pool of AWS Partner Network Competency partners for our Industrial Software segment,” said Dr. Josef Waltl, global segment lead for Industrial Software at Amazon Web Services. “MachineMetrics utilizes advanced AWS services, such as Lambda and Kinesis, to build and scale their architecture to support its phenomenal growth. This allows MachineMetrics to focus on building intellectual property and generative design rather than spending time managing storage and databases, while also bringing down the cost of computing and giving them the needed horsepower to execute and deliver for our joint customer base.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify consulting and technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Most manufacturers are unable to use shop-floor data to drive continuous improvement. This lack of data-driven decision making leads to massive inefficiencies that affect every component of a company’s operations. Cisco reports 76% of implementations have failed to date due to an inability to create value rapidly and sustain value continuously.

MachineMetrics was started to solve this problem; the company has developed the only solution for manufacturers that combines the innovation enablement of an IoT platform with the rapid value creation of packaged SaaS applications to provide the necessary immediate and continuous value. It provides an easy-to-implement platform for connecting to and capturing data from any piece of discrete manufacturing equipment, regardless of brand or age. The platform then feeds this data back to manufacturers and other consumers within the manufacturing lifecycle through dashboards, analytics, notifications, and many other ways that drive value all the way from the shop floor to the C-suite.

“Within the first three months of using MachineMetrics, NOV improved its machine utilization at its Houston facility by 20%,” said Tim Williamson, director of Manufacturing for National Oilwell Varco, a provider of technology, equipment, and services to the global oil and gas industry. “Every hour that we’re not employing a machine, we’re in essence losing money. Having access to this information enables NOV to solve systemic problems, helping the company buy back capacity and facilitate better productivity.”