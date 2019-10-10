Magic Shows at MGM Springfield to Benefit Children in Foster Care

SPRINGFIELD — Two magic shows on Sunday, Oct. 13 at the Armory at MGM Springfield will benefit the Treehouse Foundation, an Easthampton-based nonprofit that supports children who’ve experienced foster care.

“Straight Up Magic with Jason Bishop” is a family-friendly show performed by Jason Bishop, an illusionist who performs internationally, and who grew up in foster care. After a Treehouse board member read about his story in a Southwest Airlines magazine and contacted Bishop about performing a benefit for Treehouse, the magician was enthusiastic about agreeing.

“I’m an illusionist first and foremost, and I entertain people,” he said recently, “but if my story can inspire a young person in foster care to dream big and help Treehouse at the same time, that’s a win-win.”

About 10,000 children and youth are in foster care in Massachusetts, and a disproportionate 40% of those live in Western Mass. Treehouse helps support these kids and foster adoptive families through its intergenerational Treehouse Community and its HEROES Youth Leaders program, which serves 70 youth ages 14-24 from the Pioneer Valley.

Tickets to the magic shows are available at www.treehousefoundation.net.