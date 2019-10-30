Main Street Hospitality Group Names H. Jackson Donoyan Vice President of Operations

STOCKBRIDGE — Sarah Eustis, CEO of Main Street Hospitality Group, announced the appointment of H. Jackson Donoyan as vice president of Operations for the growing hotel-management company.

“It is a great pleasure to welcome Jackson Donoyan as the newest addition to Main Street Hospitality Group,” Eustis said. “Jackson’s proven leadership and expertise in the hospitality industry is a valuable addition to our team, and we look forward to having him spearhead a number of key initiatives across Main Street’s expanding portfolio of properties.”

As vice president of Operations, Donoyan will work closely with Eustis and Main Street’s leadership team to oversee operations at each hotel property in the portfolio. He will focus on revenue generation, operational oversight, owner relations, talent development, and strategic growth. In addition, he is tasked with stabilization and development of the brand while also enhancing the overall guest experience and reinforcing brand standards.

Donoyan brings a wealth of industry ingenuity to Main Street Hospitality Group, including a background opening and operating newly constructed and renovated hotels. Most recently, he was the general manager at NYLO Providence Warwick Hotel in Warwick, R.I. Prior to that, he was a hospitality consultant in Boston and held positions as the director of Food and Beverage and director of Operations/interim general manager at both the Liberty Hotel in Boston and Hotel Viking in Newport, R.I.

“Jackson’s understanding of the New England market is especially valuable as Main Street continues to grow, particularly with the spring opening of our properties in Newport and Providence, Rhode Island,” Eustis said.