Malissa Naylor Joins KeyBank’s Business Banking Group for Hartford and Springfield

HARTFORD, Conn. — KeyBank announced that Malissa Naylor has joined the bank as vice president, Business Banking relationship manager for the Hartford and Springfield areas.

In her new role, she will provide customized financial solutions such as commercial lines of credit, SBA financing, equipment financing, cash management, merchant services, and more to businesses with sales revenues between $3 million and $25 million annually. She reports to Allison Standish-Plimpton, Business Banking sales leader for KeyBank’s Connecticut and Massachusetts market.

Naylor brings to KeyBank more than 15 years of banking experience, most recently as a business banker with Webster Bank. She has also held various branch-network management roles with New Valley Bank and Trust, PeoplesBank, and TD Bank. She is active in her community, volunteering with Home City Development Inc., Springfield Young Professional Assoc., Holy Redeemer Cathedral, Vision Intervention Technology Academic Learning Center, YMCA of Greater Springfield, East Longmeadow Lions Club, and numerous chambers of commerce in both Connecticut and Massachusetts.