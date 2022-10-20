Berkshire Black Economic Council to Host Speed Networking Expo on Oct. 22

PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire Black Economic Council will host its annual Speed Networking Expo on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Bousquet Mountain in Pittsfield, with an after-hours special featuring food and kid-friendly entertainment.

This event will introduce the Berkshire Black entrepreneurs to the Berkshire business and nonprofit community. The networking is aimed to highlight Black businesses, facilitate new relationships, inspire new local contracting, and boost economic development. The goal is to get the Berkshire Black businesses under one roof in front of business leaders and community members.

To register for the event, click here.