Top Banner

Daily News

Berkshire Black Economic Council to Host Speed Networking Expo on Oct. 22

By 223

PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire Black Economic Council will host its annual Speed Networking Expo on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Bousquet Mountain in Pittsfield, with an after-hours special featuring food and kid-friendly entertainment.

This event will introduce the Berkshire Black entrepreneurs to the Berkshire business and nonprofit community. The networking is aimed to highlight Black businesses, facilitate new relationships, inspire new local contracting, and boost economic development. The goal is to get the Berkshire Black businesses under one roof in front of business leaders and community members.

To register for the event, click here.

 

Tags:

Related Posts

Dowd Agencies Promotes Jennifer Lawton to VP of Insurance Operations

By

Tighe & Bond Secures Award for Engineering Excellence

By

Shriners Hospitals and iHeart Radio to Host Love to the Rescue Radiothon Oct. 17-18

By
buy ivermectin for humans buy ivermectin online
buy generic cialis buy cialis
payday loans online same day deposit 1 hour payday loans no credit check