Many MGM Springfield Employees May Not Get Their Jobs Back

SPRINGFIELD — Furloughed workers at MGM Springfield — and other MGM casino properties — could lose their jobs permanently if the company does not recover quickly following the economic shutdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As casinos closed across the country in March, about 63,000 of MGM’s 70,000 staffers were furloughed. In a notice to employees this week, Bill Hornbuckle, MGM’s acting chief executive, said there are no guarantees all those jobs will return. Employees will continue to be paid health benefits through Aug. 31, but then may be permanently laid off if they haven’t yet returned to work.

“When our industry bounces back, we will welcome you with open arms,” Hornbuckle wrote. “However, we understand you may find permanent employment elsewhere. We encourage you to do whatever is best for you and your families during this challenging time.”