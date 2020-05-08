PeoplesBank Appoints Jennifer DeBarge Assistant Vice President of Marketing

HOLYOKE — PeoplesBank announced the appointment of Jennifer DeBarge as assistant vice president of Marketing. She has more than 22 years of financial-services and marketing experience. In her new position, she will provide strategic direction and execution for various marketing projects, supporting the lines of business and brand.

“Jennifer is an asset to our team and brings a tremendous depth of bank marketing experience,” said Matthew Bannister, first vice president, Marketing and Corporate Responsibility at PeoplesBank. “We are looking forward to her contributions as she will be helping us communicate and connect with our customers and communities.”

DeBarge earned an MBA in entrepreneurial and innovative thinking from Bay Path University and a bachelor’s degree from Westfield State University. She also received a certificate from the ABA School of Marketing & Management. She has a history of community service and currently serves on the board of directors for the Westfield Boys & Girls Club.