Margaret’s Pantry in Need of Immediate Donations of Food and Clothes

HOLYOKE — Margaret’s Pantry, a program of Providence Ministries, is a full-service food pantry that provides food to residents of the Greater Holyoke area. Currently there is not enough food to last through the end of the month.

“In my 12 years here, I’ve never seen the shelves so empty,” said Program Manager Brenda Lamagdeleine. “While we never would turn anyone away, the amount we are able to give is less and less.”

Serving an average of 1,100 individuals a month requires 80,000 pounds of food. Unfortunately, the supplies right now are a fraction of that. In the past, food donations made over the summer months provided enough food to last through November. However, this year, those summer donations did not come in at an amount to meet the current need.

In addition to donations of food, Providence Ministries is seeking donations of warm clothes, especially winter coats, hats, and gloves.

“We need the public’s help. Margaret’s Pantry might not have enough food to make it through the end of the month, and the closets at St. Jude’s Clothing Center need to be filled with winter wear to keep our neighbors warm,” said Executive Director Shannon Rudder. “The ever-increasing demand, combined with dwindling supplies, have left our shelves bare. We are asking for donations of gently used warm clothing, and non-perishable food, in any amount.”

Donations can be dropped off at the following Holyoke locations: Margaret’s Pantry, 56 Cabot St., Holyoke City Hall, 536 Dwight St.; Holyoke Police Department, 138 Appleton St.; and any fire station throughout the city. Anyone who would like to host a food or clothing drive at their place of business is asked to call Rory Casey at (413) 536-9109 to make arrangements.

Another way to give is by attending Providence Ministries’ Retro Game Night at the Log Cabin on Friday, Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. This fun-filled event features a game-show showdown between teams like city of Holyoke versus Holyoke School Committee, Marcotte Ford versus Gary Rome Hyundai, Holyoke Police versus Holyoke Fire, and more. Tickets include retro food stations put together by the chefs at the Log Cabin, and a chance to win prizes. Proceeds will directly benefit the programs of Providence Ministries, including Margaret’s Pantry and St. Jude’s Clothing Center.

For more information about how to make a donation, or Retro Game Night, visit www.provministries.org.