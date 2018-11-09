Cheryl Sheils Appointed Director of DNP Program at Bay Path University

LONGMEADOW — Bay Path University announced that Cheryl Sheils has been named program director for its new doctor of nursing practice (DNP) degree program.

Sheils comes to the university from Elms College, where she taught in the Nursing program for nearly 30 years at both the undergraduate and graduate levels. She was a founding member and nurse manager for 20 years at Pioneer Valley Free Health Service in East Longmeadow. She has also been project director for an HRSA Health Workforce Diversity Grant and has travelled to Jamaica with nursing students on medical missions for the past several years. She has presented at numerous conferences, and her articles have been published in industry journals and other publications.

“I am excited about welcoming nursing graduates of Bay Path’s RN to BSN program back to the university to pursue the doctor of nursing practice, as well as graduates from other colleges and universities who seek top-quality online education,” Sheils said.

The DNP program, set to begin in spring 2019, will be offered 100% online, ensuring flexibility for nurses who wish to obtain the skills to become advanced nurse practitioners with a specialization in family practice (FNP).

“Bay Path’s doctor of nursing practice program is one of only five fully online programs of its kind in the country,” Sheils said. “The online format allows working RNs to further their professional development and careers without having to leave their living and workplace environments. Bay Path University has been a leader in providing online education in several fields and provides first-rate support for online learners.”

The DNP prepares students with the critical skills needed to translate evidence-based care into practice, improve systems of care, and measure outcomes of patients and communities. The program was designed for graduates to become strong, effective nurse leaders who will transform today’s healthcare system and advance the profession of nursing.