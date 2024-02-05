Marketing Consultant with Constant Growth to Offer Workshop Series

NORTHAMPTON — Dee Dice, the owner of the Northampton-based marketing and consulting business Constant Growth, will offer a workshop series on enewsletter production Wednesdays from Feb. 14 through April 24, from noon to 1:30 p.m., via Zoom.

“From Concept to Inbox” is for business owners who have dabbled with distributing enewsletters and want better results in less time. Participants will learn to enhance the readability, effectiveness, production time, and engagement of their communications. Checklists and templates will be provided.

Each week will focus on a specific topic, technical aspects, hands-on activities, demonstrations, and Q&A sessions to ensure participants can apply the new concepts and technology to their email newsletters.

Dice is an experienced small-business consultant who excels at entrepreneurship, strategic and vision planning, budget development, and community relations, and is a certified solutions provider for Constant Contact, the email marketing platform.

She is a consultant with the Hilltown Community Development Corp. and formerly was the small business director for Valley Community Development. She also has worked as a business advisor for the Center for Women and Enterprise and Small Business Strong, and she serves these organizations that provide free business consulting: Hilltown Community Development Center, Center for Women and Enterprise, Small Business Strong, and Sphere Northampton.

To register or learn more, email Dice at [email protected].