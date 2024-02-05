Gary Rome Hyundai Raises More Than $180,000 for Ronald McDonald House

HOLYOKE — On Feb. 1, Gary Rome Hyundai and the Ronald McDonald House of Springfield announced that together they raised $180,333.05 for the Springfield nonprofit at the third annual Trees of Hope Event held Nov. 3-17 at Gary Rome Hyundai in Holyoke.

“I am excited to announce that I will be partnering with Springfield House once again in 2024 to host Trees of Hope at our dealership,” said Gary Rome, the dealership’s owner. “Especially during these challenging times, Ronald McDonald House of Springfield plays a crucial role in supporting families. Therefore, I hope that our community will join me in celebrating the holiday season by supporting them.”

Now in its 32nd year, the Ronald McDonald House of Springfield provides a critical link that brings together specialized medical treatment and the children who desperately need it. By providing lodging for families, the nonprofit makes it possible for children from around the state, country, and globe to access essential medical care.