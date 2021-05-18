Massachusetts Casinos, Including MGM Springfield, Post Solid Revenues in April

SPRINGFIELD — Massachusetts casinos recorded a second straight positive month of revenues in April, as MGM Springfield, Encore Boston Harbor, and the slots parlor at Plainridge Park Casino jointly generated $84.63 million in gross gaming revenue last month, about $673,000 million more than in March.

That yielded about $24.16 million in taxes and fees for the state, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission announced. The state’s share from April is more than it has collected from the three gaming facilities since February 2020, the last month without COVID-19 restrictions.

MGM Springfield reported more than $21.93 in gross gaming revenue last month, including more than $4.28 million in table-game revenue. Slot revenues were slightly less than the record set in March, but still totaled almost $204.1 million in April. The house kept 8.65% of that for about $17.65 million in slot revenue.