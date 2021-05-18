One Way Brewing to Open in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW — One Way Brewing will officially open its doors at 807 Maple Road in Longmeadow on Saturday, May 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., marking the launch of Longmeadow’s first brewery.

One Way Brewing is releasing its flagship beer, Kickstarter, a New England IPA. Cans will be sold under a tent outside to accommodate social distancing. All CDC and state safety guidelines will be followed.

Saturday’s sale is for take-away cans only. Consumption of the product is not currently allowed on the premises. Due to limited quantities, sales are first come, first served, and will be restricted to one four-pack per person.