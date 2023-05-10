Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women to Host Advocacy Day on May 31

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women (MCSW) is slated to host its annual Advocacy Day on Wednesday, May 31 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Each May, the commission welcomes hundreds of community activists to the State House to rally behind legislation that increases women’s access to opportunities and equality.

“Advocacy Day has always been a very powerful day for the state and regional commissions,” MCSW Chairwoman Sarah Glenn-Smith said. “It’s a chance to come together and not only really be heard, but be seen, to speak with legislators about issues that affect us, our families, and our community. We hope that you join us to learn about the legislative progress, our legislative priorities, and how we can move the needle for women across the Commonwealth together.”

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women, and will be the first in-person Advocacy Day in more than three years. This day comes on the heels of the MCSW announcing its 2023-24 policy priorities for the 193rd legislative session (click here). At the event, the commission will also discuss key findings from public hearings conducted with women throughout the past year across the Commonwealth.

For more information, contact MCSW at (617) 626-6520 or [email protected]. Click here to register here directly.