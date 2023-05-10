Springfield Symphony Youth Orchestras to Present Season Finale Concert on May 14

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Symphony Youth Orchestras (SSYO) will hold their season finale performance on Sunday, May 14 at 3 p.m. at Springfield Symphony Hall.

Adult tickets are $20, and admission is free for those under 18. Tickets can be purchased online at springfieldsymphony.org or at the door beginning at 2 p.m.

The SSYO consists of two ensembles, the Springfield Youth Orchestra, which has 35 students, and the Springfield Youth Sinfonia, with 21 students. The Springfield Youth Orchestra (SYO) is conducted by Jonathan Lam, and Matt Bertuzzi is conductor of the Springfield Youth Sinfonia (SYS).

The SYO and SYS are merit-based orchestras sponsored by the Springfield Symphony Orchestra for talented young musicians, through grade 12, living in the Pioneer Valley and beyond. Musicians rehearse weekly. Those interested in auditioning to become part of the SSYO for the next season should contact Rocio Mora at [email protected].