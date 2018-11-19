Massachusetts Education Equity & Excellence Summit Slated

SPRINGFIELD — As part of the equitable implementation of the “Every Student Succeeds Act” (ESSA), the Urban League of Springfield, in collaboration with The Education Trust and The Irene E. & George A. Davis Foundation, will stage the Massachusetts Education Equity & Excellence Summit on Nov. 29 at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield.

Speakers and attendees will be exploring current research and sharing information to enhance educational strategies effecting systemic improvements in underperforming schools and targeted underperforming populations.

Opening remarks will be offered by Henry Thomas, III, president & CEO, Urban League of Springfield; John Davis, Sr. trustee, The Irene E. & George A. Davis Foundation; John King Jr., president and CEO, The Education Trust; and Lynn Jennings, director of National and State Partnerships, The Education Trust.

Remarks will be offered by Carlos E. Santiago, commissioner of Higher Education for Massachusetts; Paul Reville, Francis Keppel professor of Practice of Educational Policy and Administration, Harvard Graduate School of Education; Phillip Lovell, vice president of Policy Development and Government Relations, Alliance for Excellent Education; Adam Ezring, director of Policy, and Elizabeth Ross (HCM Strategies) with the Collaborative for Student Success; and David Osborne, director, Reinventing America’s Schools, Progressive Policy Institute.

For more information, call the Urban League at (413) 739-7211.