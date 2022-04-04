MassDevelopment Bond Helps Gándara Buy, Renovate New Corporate Offices

SPRINGFIELD — MassDevelopment has issued a $4.3 million tax-exempt bond on behalf of Gándara Mental Health Center Inc., which used the proceeds to buy and renovate a 13,200-square-foot office building at 933 East Columbus Ave. in Springfield.

The organization will relocate its corporate offices from West Springfield into the new, larger building, where it can meet increased demand for its innovative, culturally competent behavioral-health, prevention, and education services that promote the well-being of Hispanic, African-American, and other culturally diverse populations. Gándara’s services include outpatient mental-health and substance-abuse treatment for underserved communities, as well as residential and preventative services for children, adults, and families throughout Massachusetts.

The organization recently began renovations and expects to move into the facility by late spring 2022. Westfield Bank purchased the bond, which will also be used to refinance previously issued debt.

“By supporting organizations like Gándara that are enhancing access to important services, we can also help improve the social and economic well-being for all members of the community,” said Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy, who chairs MassDevelopment’s board of directors. “MassDevelopment has a long history of working with nonprofit organizations looking to buy facilities, add equipment, and expand services, and I want to congratulate all of those involved for making the kinds of investments that strengthen the capacity for organizations like Gándara to carry out their mission.”

MassDevelopment President and CEO Dan Rivera noted that “MassDevelopment is proud to help Gándara Mental Health Center, Inc. finance its new corporate offices in the Gateway City of Springfield that will help meet growing demand for the organization’s services. As we rebuild from the impacts of COVID-19, it’s more important than ever that people from all backgrounds have access to affordable mental- and behavioral-health resources in their community.”

Westfield Bank Vice President and Commercial Loan Officer Wayne Webster added that “Gándara Center and its staff engage in important work daily to provide culturally sensitive care to those in need, and Westfield Bank is pleased to collaborate with the agency to fund the acquisition of its new headquarters. The location at the gateway to Downtown Springfield will allow the agency to consolidate services under one roof and be more accessible to the clients it serves.”