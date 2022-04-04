BusinessTalk with Ira Helfand, a retired emergency room physician at Mercy Medical Center and co-chair of Physicians for Social Responsibilty’s Nuclear Weapons Abolition Committee

BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien interviews Ira Helfand, a retired emergency room physician at Mercy Medical Center and co-chair of Physicians for Social Responsibilty’s Nuclear Weapons Abolition Committee. The situation in Ukraine has brought new and needed attention to the matter of nuclear weapons and the need to make sure there they can never be used, said Helfand, as he discusses current efforts to bring attention to the issue and ultimate resolution to the growing problem. It’s all must listening, so join us on BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local and sponsored by PeoplesBank.

https://businesswest.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/GEORGE-THIS-WEEK-NUCLEAR.mp3