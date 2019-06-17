Maureen Freniere Joins Eastern States Exposition as Event Sales Coordinator

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Eastern States Exposition announced that Maureen Freniere has joined ESE and will serve as one of the organization’s Event Sales coordinators. Freniere comes to ESE from her position at FarmTek in South Windsor, Conn., where she served as a commercial trust specialist.

Freniere has spent much of her career in the agriculture field. Previously, she served as the Livestock director for Hampshire College, where she trained students to raise livestock that in turn ended up supporting 40% of the meat that was served through campus dining services. Prior to that, she was manager of ID Services for Holstein Assoc. USA in Battleboro, Vt. For nearly a decade, she supported a nationwide radio-frequency-identification program that assisted farmers in keeping track of the health and well-being of their livestock. Her career also took her to Farm Credit East as Career Development trainer, as well as the Farm Service Agency as program technician.

“We welcome Maureen to the ESE family. Her background in agriculture and work experience makes her a perfect fit for ESE and its mission,” said Eugene Cassidy, ESE president and CEO.

As Event Sales coordinator, Freniere will be responsible for securing new partners, opportunities, and events to be held on the campus of the Eastern States Exposition throughout the year.

“I grew up here, showing with the American Milking Shorthorn Society and with 4-H.,” Freniere said. “ESE means so much to me and offers a lot to the local economy and to youth in agriculture. It was a part of my past, and I’m excited that I now get to be part of its future.”

Freniere earned an associate degree in dairy production and management from SUNY Cobleskill and a bachelor’s degree in animal science and agricultural finance from Cornell University.