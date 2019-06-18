All Out Adventures to Host Public Meeting on June 20

NORTHAMPTON — All Out Adventures (AOA) invites the public to a meeting on Thursday, June 20 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. in the community room at Forbes Library, 20 West St., Northampton. The mission of this nonprofit organization is to promote health, community, and independence for people with disabilities and their family and friends through outdoor recreation.

This meeting is being a held at a critical time for AOA as it faces fiscal challenges. The purpose of this meeting is to educate both residents and businesses in the Pioneer Valley about the engaging programs that AOA offers and the challenges it faces. The goal is for people to collaboratively search for ways to work together to sustain this organization that successfully supports an underserved population in positive and healthy ways. The building is wheelchair-accessible, and sound will be amplified. The meeting will also be live-streamed on Facebook for those who can’t make it in person.

Since its founding in 2001, AOA has paddled, hiked, skied, skated, camped, and more with thousands of people throughout Massachusetts. Its programs are open to people of all ages, experience levels, and abilities. Most programs are offered at either no cost or a very nominal fee.

Only 65% of AOA funding comes from major grants and contracts; the rest of its operating funds come from donations, events, private program fees, grants, and the profits from recumbent trike sales. More than 80% of every dollar raised directly supports programming.

For more information, visit www.alloutadventures.org, e-mail [email protected], or call (413) 584-2052.