MBK Assembles Tax, Financial, and Business Planning Toolkit for COVID-19

HOLYOKE — As the outbreak of COVID-19 has escalated and caused unprecedented reactions such as school closings, cancelling professional sports, social distancing, and government-issued stay-at-home orders, many people understandably have growing concerns for the financial health of their organizations, people, and families.

Meyers Brothers Kalicka, P.C. (MBK) has assembled a toolbox of resources to help clients and the community during this unprecedented time. These include MBK operations, tax resources, financial resources, and business-planning resources. The firm will continue to keep this page (www.mbkcpa.com/covid-19-updates-and-toolkit) updated daily as new information and resources become available.