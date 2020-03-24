MGM Joins Thunderbirds, Hotels, Restaurants to Feed Healthcare Providers, First Responders

SPRINGIELD — As Western Mass. continues to mobilize in response to the COVID-19 crisis, MGM Springfield has brought together a group of local partners and stakeholders to help feed the men and women on the pandemic’s front lines.

“This is a close-knit community, and we wanted to find some simple ways to say ‘thank you’ to those friends, neighbors, and family members working tirelessly to serve and protect us during this challenging time,” said Chris Kelley, president of MGM Springfield.

In partnership with the Springfield Thunderbirds, Sheraton Hotel, Hilton Garden Inn, and Uno Pizzeria & Grill, MGM Springfield is leading an effort to prepare and deliver hot meals to healthcare workers and first responders across the city over the coming week.

The food deliveries will begin today, March 24 at 8 p.m., when volunteers from MGM and the Thunderbirds drop off hundreds of cooked meals to emergency-room workers at Baystate Medical Center.

Subsequent deliveries will take place on Wednesday, March 25 at the headquarters of the Springfield Police Department, Springfield Fire Department, and American Medical Response.

“The Thunderbirds are proud to partner with MGM Springfield, Sheraton, and Hilton Garden Inn to show our appreciation for these true hometown heroes,” said Paul Picknelly, managing partner of the Springfield Thunderbirds. “Perhaps now more than ever, our community must pull together to help each other through these uncertain times, and that starts with supporting those men and women on the front lines of this crisis.”

These meal deliveries follow last week’s donation by MGM Springfield of 12,000 pounds of food to the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts and partner agencies like Open Pantry.

As the COVID-19 crisis continues to place unprecedented demand on the region’s public-health system, MGM Springfield will remain engaged with the local community to support those frontline workers, organizations, and residents most impacted, Kelley said.