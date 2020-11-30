MBK Delivers Thanksgiving Items to Gray House

SPRINGFIELD — In anticipation of the Thanksgiving holiday and with more families in need amid the pandemic than usual, MBK rallied to deliver Thanksgiving food items to the Gray House.

Led by team leaders Chelsea Cox and Sarah Rose Stack, the team collected donations and money before making the dropoff. The team went shopping for turkeys, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and all the traditional Thanksgiving fixings, and was able to fill four bins with food and make an additional monetary donation.

The Gray House is able to obtain about 6,000 pounds worth of food for just $50, and expected to feed between 800 and 1,000 families this Thanksgiving.