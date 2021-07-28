MCLA Accepting Applicants for Fall Degree Completion Program

NORTH ADAMS — MCLA’s Division of Graduate and Continuing Education is accepting applicants to the college’s fall Degree Completion Program, a cohort-style program that begins Sept. 1 for students looking for a non-traditional path to a bachelor’s degree.

MCLA’s Degree Completion Program is best suited for those who have an associate degree or some college credits. Each program is conducted in a cohort-style learning format in which students begin their course of study with a group of their peers and proceed through the program together. Classes are offered in the evening and online to help students balance work, family commitments, and their academic journey. Classes are offered one night a week at MCLA Pittsfield, 66 Allen St. Financial aid is available for those who qualify.

Students can earn a bachelor of science degree in business administration or a bachelor of arts degree in interdisciplinary studies. Students in the interdisciplinary program may focus on children, families, and society; leadership and business; health and human services; or may create an individualized plan of study with an advisor.

To learn more and enroll, visit mcla.edu/degreecompletion or contact Erinn Kennedy, associate director of Advising and Outreach, at [email protected] or (413) 662-5422.