Melanson Announces New Principal, New Chief Financial Officer

MERRIMACK, N.H. — Melanson announced the admittance of its newest principal, Duy Nguyen. The accounting firm also announced the promotion of Christopher Hill to chief financial officer.

Nguyen works in the Commercial Tax Department at Melanson and has been with the firm since 2014. He is a certified public accountant licensed in New Hampshire and practices out of the firm’s Merrimack office. Since joining Melanson, his focus has been on foreign taxation, multi-state taxation, and venture-capital taxation. His previous experience includes managing tax departments for multi-national corporations.

Nguyen received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Bryant College. He holds memberships in the New Hampshire Society of Certified Public Accountants and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

“We are proud to announce Duy’s promotion to principal,” said Lori Liberty, principal. “His strong work ethic and exceptional technical skills benefit both the firm and our clients. Personally, I am excited to see what Duy will contribute to the future of the firm.”

Hill has been Melanson’s controller since 2013. Since joining the firm, he has managed its accounting and budgeting, facilities, administrative staff, licensing and compliance, software systems, and other special projects. He received an MBA from Southern New Hampshire University and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Franklin Pierce University.

“This is a well-deserved promotion,” said Lee Kubishta, chief operating officer. “I work closely with Chris every day. I appreciate his passion for what he does, his high level of integrity, and his commitment to the firm. With Chris’ deep understanding of our business paired with his amazing analytical skills, he is able to provide financial reporting that is unparalleled and insightful, which helps us run our business.”