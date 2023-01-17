MCLA Leadership Academy Applications Open, Information Sessions Announced

NORTH ADAMS — MCLA’s Leadership Academy, a postgraduate program for educators seeking administrator licensure, will host a series of information sessions between January and March for prospective students.

Applications will be accepted through April 15, and information sessions are scheduled in person and remotely this winter. The 12-month program starts on July 7 with an on-campus, in-person, 14-day residency followed by online courses and three weekend residencies.

Leadership Academy alumni and administrators will answer questions about the program and application process during virtual sessions today, Jan. 17 at 4:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 4 p.m.; Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 4 p.m.; and Monday, March 27 at 6:30 p.m. An in-person session will also be held today, Jan. 17 at 4:30 p.m. at MCLA Pittsfield, 66 Allen St.; and an on-campus open house at MCLA in North Adams is slated for Saturday, March 11 from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Those interested should visit bit.ly/3PIoADW to register.