MCLA to Host Saturday Preview Days, Campus Tours for Prospective Students

NORTH ADAMS — MCLA invites prospective students to tour the college campus and learn about the admission and financial-aid process during four Saturday preview days in July and August.

Preview days and campus tours are scheduled for July 13 and 27 and Aug. 3 and 17 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The deadline to apply for the fall 2024 semester is Thursday, Aug. 15, with enrollment beginning on Aug. 22.

Daily campus tours and information sessions from 10:30 a.m. to noon are open for registration through Aug. 17. Tours of the nursing and/or radiologic technology learning spaces are available on select Wednesdays at 1:15 p.m. Anyone interested in touring these spaces should choose a tour on one of these days and check off the appropriate box when prompted. Register for preview days and daily tours at www.mcla.edu/visit.