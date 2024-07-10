Five Star Building Corp. Makes $20,000 Donation to WorkHub on Union

EASTHAMPTON — The Chamber of Greater Easthampton announced a contribution of $20,000 from Five Star Building Corp. toward its ambitious co-workspace project, WorkHub on Union. The donation will support the development of a vibrant and collaborative co-working space, providing valuable resources for entrepreneurs and businesses in the Greater Easthampton region.

“We were thrilled to be chosen as the general contractor for this project and even more pleased to be able to give back to support its success,” Five Star Building Corp. President Kevin Perrier said. “We know first-hand what it takes to turn a concept into reality, then grow, then thrive. So, for us, we see investing in startups and supporting small businesses as not only helping to drive economic growth, but also paving the way for the next generation of entrepreneurs like Five Star to transform industries and improve lives.”

WorkHub on Union — located at 33 Union St., Easthampton, and slated to open toward the end of the summer — aims to create an innovative and inspiring environment where entrepreneurs, freelancers, and small-business owners can converge and thrive. Through this partnership with Five Star Builders Corp., the Chamber of Greater Easthampton will be able to enhance the support and services offered to local professionals, fostering growth and stimulating economic development in the community.

“We are immensely grateful to Kevin and for Five Star’s generous contribution toward our WorkHub on Union initiative and for their continued commitment to our local community,” said Moe Belliveau, executive director of the Chamber of Greater Easthampton. “This donation is a significant step toward the needed funding that will enable us to provide professional workspace, as well as essential resources and entrepreneurial training, to individuals and small businesses, empowering them to succeed in today’s competitive market.”

In addition to offering a dynamic and flexible workspace, the WorkHub on Union will provide access to mentorship programs, networking events, educational programming, and other support services designed to accelerate the growth of startups and small businesses. Through this collaboration, the Chamber of Greater Easthampton and Five Star Building Corp. aim to empower entrepreneurs, foster innovation, and establish the Greater Easthampton region as a hub for business excellence.