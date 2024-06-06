MCLA to Host Virtual Information Session for Graduate Programs

NORTH ADAMS — Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts (MCLA) will host a virtual graduate information session for its master of business administration (MBA) and master of education (MEd) programs on Wednesday, June 12 at 5 p.m.

Prospective students can meet with faculty and staff to learn about graduate education in MCLA’s innovative programs designed to support the rising workforce needs in the Berkshires and beyond.

The MBA program offers a broad-based, multi-disciplinary education that combines the strengths of MCLA business faculty with those of practicing managers actively involved in day-to-day decision making in the field. It is a part-time, 30-credit program designed for working professionals and in partnership with the Berkshire Innovation Center.

The MEd program offers a thoughtful blend of classroom and fieldwork experiences that prepare students to make a meaningful impact in their school communities. Programs include MEd with initial licensure, MEd with professional teacher licensure, MEd with individualized plan of study non-licensure, and accelerated +1 bachelor’s degree with MEd.

To register for the information session, visit lnk.mcla.edu/gradinfo or contact the Office of Graduate and Continuing Education at [email protected] or (413) 662-5575.