Goodwill Receives Grant from Eversource Foundation

PITTSFIELD — Goodwill Industries of the Berkshires and Southern Vermont announced it has received a grant of $1,200 from the Eversource Foundation for its Soar for Success program.

In the last year, Goodwill’s Soar for Success program served 53 individuals with job coaching and other services, while providing 1,168 vouchers for clothing and household items to individuals in need.

Goodwill’s Soar for Success job-training program focuses on teaching essential employment skills, provides interview and work-appropriate clothing, and helps community members secure meaningful work. The program is offered free of charge to all Berkshire County residents. Services are provided at Goodwill’s career centers in Pittsfield and North Adams and online.

Goodwill sells donated clothes and household items at a discounted price to aid in funding training and educational programs for individuals seeking employment.