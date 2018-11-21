Mercedes-Benz of Springfield Partners with MGM Springfield

CHICOPEE — Mercedes-Benz of Springfield is partnering with MGM Springfield during the holiday season on a number of programs and events.

Starting Nov 1, MGM began the “Choose Your Ride” promotion offering one lucky patron a chance to win a new Mercedes-Benz. The drawing will be held Dec. 1 at the casino. Three Mercedes-Benz have been on display in the plaza since Nov 1.

Also, Mercedes-Benz of Springfield is proud to have the naming rights for another Springfield first from Nov. 23 to March 3. The plaza will transform into The Ice Rink at MGM Presented by Mercedes-Benz of Springfield where guests of all ages can enjoy the outdoors with a traditional ice skating rink, pop-up entertainment and tasty treats for the entire family. Special guest, U.S. National Figure Skating Champion Nancy Kerrigan, will help kick-off the holiday celebration on Nov. 23 at 1:45 p.m. Guests can relax and revive in the Mercedes-Benz of Springfield igloo and are invited to enjoy complimentary skating until 10 p.m. that evening. Special Mercedes-Benz branded sleds are available for young children to enjoy.

Hours of operation are: Monday through Thursday, 2-9 p.m.; Friday, 2-10 p.m.; Saturday, noon-10; and Sunday, noon-9.

Owners of Mercedes-Benz vehicles will have dedicated parking on the second floor of the parking garage. They should ook for the reserved parking signage and don’t forget to bring your Mercedes-Benz when visiting the resort.

Also, MGM Springfield will light up the night sky with a community tree lighting at 7 p.m. on Nov. 23. The festive ceremony will feature a 38-foot tall LED holiday tree that will display a spectacular light show set to beloved holiday music. After the tree is lit, Santa Claus will be on hand for photos with kids of all ages.

In addition, Mercedes-Benz customers and friends were given an exclusive invitation to the MGM New Year’s Eve celebration taking place in the armory prior to tickets going on sale.