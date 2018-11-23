Women of Impact Luncheon Set for Dec. 6

BusinessWest’s inaugural Women of Impact Awards Luncheon is set for Dec. 6 at the Sheraton in Springfield beginning at 11 a.m.

The program recognizes women from the four western counties who are making a true impact in this region through work in their chosen field and within the community. The eight honorees are:

Jean Canosa Albano, assistant director of public services, Springfield City Library;

Keynote speaker for the event will be Lei Wang, the first Asian woman to climb the highest mountain on every continent and to ski to both the North and South Poles.

The awards luncheon will begin at 11 a.m. with registration and networking. Lunch will begin at noon, followed by the program and introduction of the Women of Impact by Kate Campiti, associate publisher of BusinessWest and Healthcare News and Tamara Sacharczyk, news anchor and I-Team reporter for WWLP-22 News.

The Inaugural Women of Impact is sponsored by Bay Path University, Comcast Business, Country Bank, and Granite State Development Corp, with media sponsor WWLP-22.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call (413) 781-8600, or visit www.businesswest.com.