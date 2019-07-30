Mercedes-Benz of Springfield to Host Car-wash Fundraiser for Chris Thibault

CHICOPEE — On the weekend of Sept. 7-8, Mercedes-Benz of Springfield is hosting a car-wash fundraiser benefiting Chris Thibault and his family.

Thibault helped Mercedes-Benz get its start in Western Mass. more than two years ago, producing all its local commercials.

“He is a very talented filmmaker and storyteller,” dealership owners Michelle and Peter Wirth said. “He touched our lives, and we want to help him as much as we can as he battles cancer.”

Chris Thibault and his wife, Missy, own and operate Chris Teebo Films, a local production company. Chris has been diagnosed with stage-4 cancer and is fighting hard for his life. He recently lost his younger brother, Brandon, to cancer as well. So far, his cancer has been unresponsive to the past three treatments. He is currently undergoing a fourth treatment as well as alternative treatment options. You can read more about his story in this BusinessWest story and on his blog.

The car wash will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both Saturday, Sept. 7 and Sunday, Sept. 8 at Mercedes-Benz of Springfield, 295 Burnett Road, Chicopee. If you would like to donate time or services to the event, contact Michelle Wirth at [email protected].