Mercedes-Benz of Springfield Wins Community Service Award

CHICOPEE — The Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce announced that Mercedes-Benz of Springfield was chosen as its Community Service Award recipient. This award honors a business, nonprofit, or individual which has benefited the lives of the Amherst-area community through their work and outreach.

“We are proud to honor Mercedes-Benz of Springfield in recognition of their outreach efforts through their ‘Driven by Community’ platform,” the awards committee noted. “The lives and jobs of the Amherst-area community benefited greatly, especially at this difficult time.”

The Driven by Community platform officially launched in March, although it has been implemented at the dealership since the doors opened three years ago.

Since then, Mercedes-Benz of Springfield has partnered with more than 250 local organizations, raised more than $20,000 when COVID-19 impacted local businesses, and hosted numerous fundraising and charity events at the dealership — most recently, a drive-in movie night with proceeds donated to the Urban League of Springfield to support its mission.

The virtual A+ Awards Show will be livestreamed from Hadley Farms Meeting House on Thursday, Nov. 12. Mercedes-Benz of Springfield is proud to be honored alongside Lifetime Achievement Award winner Betsey McInnis of Family Outreach of Amherst, Leader in Innovation Award winner Phoenix Fruit Farm of Belchertown, Leader in Sustainability Award winner Kestrel Land Trust of Amherst, Young Professional Award winner Ash Crawford of Amherst Coffee, Chamber MVP Award winner Lisa Eugin of Encharter Insurance, and a COVID Hero to be announced live.