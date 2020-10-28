bankESB Celebrates Grand Opening of First Amherst Branch

AMHERST — Last week, bankESB celebrated the virtual grand opening of its newest branch location at 253 Triangle St., Amherst. The event was commemorated in a Facebook Live broadcast hosted by the Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce.

The full-service banking office, which opened in late August, marks bankESB’s first Amherst location and joins 11 other branch offices throughout Western Mass. The new branch provides full-service banking to retail and business customers within 3,300 square feet of space that includes three private offices, a drive-up teller window, and a 24-hour walk-up ATM.

During the event and to mark the bank’s entry into Amherst, bankESB President and CEO Matthew Sosik presented a $10,000 donation to the Amherst Relief and Resiliency Microgrant Program, a fund established to provide financial relief to the town’s small businesses affected by the COVID-19 state of emergency. The donation was the second the bank has made to the program since its inception and brings the bank’s total contributions to the fund to $12,500. Over the past five years, the bank has demonstrated a continued commitment to Amherst by donating nearly $100,000 to the community.

“This branch adds another opportunity for bankESB to be part of the steady growth happening in Western Massachusetts and further reinforces our commitment to community banking in the Pioneer Valley,” Sosik said. “We’re thrilled to add convenience for our existing Amherst customers and are excited to share our unique, community-focused brand of banking with the residents and small-business owners of this great town.”

As part of the ongoing celebration, the bank is offering a variety of special offers and promotions to both retail customers and businesses, available only at the Amherst location.

Jessica West has been named assistant vice president and branch officer of the Amherst office. She previously was the branch officer of the bank’s 241 Northampton St., Easthampton location.