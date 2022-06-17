Mercy Medical Celebrates 4th Consecutive ‘A’ Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade

SPRINGFIELD — Mercy Medical Center colleagues gathered Thursday to celebrate the hospital’s fourth consecutive “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for spring 2022. This national distinction recognizes Mercy Medical Center’s achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error in the hospital. Members of Mercy executive leadership team and board of directors congratulated colleagues and medical staff on the achievement.

Colleagues also received commemorative tee-shirts and enjoyed ice cream treats from a Ben & Jerry’s food truck.

“This unprecedented accomplishment reflects the success of incredible teamwork throughout the hospital,” said Bitsoli. “Every day, our affiliated and employed primary care providers and specialists, hospital-based providers, and members of the support staff place our patients at the center of everything they do. It is through their efforts that we have been able to achieve this important national recognition from Leapfrog for the fourth time in a row.”

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over thirty national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries, and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.