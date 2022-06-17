Top Banner

Encharter Insurance Names Mason Lebron Insurance Producer

By 211

AMHERSTMason Lebron was recently appointed to the position of Insurance Producer by Encharter Insurance.

An experienced advisor, Lebron has worked for more than 10 years in many facets of the insurance business. Prior to joining Encharter Insurance, Lebron began his career as an account representative with Amica Mutual Insurance Company, and then gained additional experience as a sale associate with Liberty Mutual Insurance and the Dowd Insurance Agencies.

Lebron said he will strive to “cultivate new client relationships through referral opportunities and community involvement, and looks forward to assisting businesses and families in purchasing the right protection for their specific needs.”

