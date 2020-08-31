Mercy Medical Center Opens Center for Breast Health and Gynecologic Oncology

SPRINGFIELD — Mercy Medical Center announced the opening of the Center for Breast Health and Gynecologic Oncology. Formerly known as the Breast Care Center, the new center provides a comprehensive approach to breast and gynecologic cancer care with an enhanced focus on malignancies of the breast, cervix, endometrium/uterus, fallopian tube, ovaries, vagina, and vulva.

Services are provided by a broad-based, multi-disciplinary team of cancer specialists and complementary support staff who focus on prompt diagnosis; coordinated, state-of-the-art cancer therapies; and patient education.

“Mercy Medical Center has long been committed to providing the most comprehensive and technologically advanced services to women, whether they need a health screening or they have received a problem diagnosis,” said Dr. Robert Roose, chief medical officer at Mercy Medical Center. “The opening of the Center for Breast Health and Gynecologic Oncology is the most recent example of this commitment, because a full spectrum of exceptional care is now available in one location.”

At the Center for Breast Health and Gynecologic Oncology, breast surgical oncologists focus on the evaluation and care of women experiencing the full range of diseases of the breast, including benign conditions (such as masses, breast pain, and nipple discharge), familial breast-cancer syndromes, and breast cancers. These surgeons utilize contemporary surgical techniques such as breast-conserving surgery (lumpectomy) using radiation-free MagSeed localization, nipple-sparing mastectomy, reverse axillary mapping, and oncoplastic procedures.

Mercy’s breast-care program is the only one in Springfield accredited by both the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers and the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer.

Women who have been diagnosed with malignancies of the gynecologic tract and other complex benign gynecologic conditions receive expert gynecologic oncology care at the center. These patients have the benefit of the most advanced treatment options available, including minimally invasive procedures (including da Vinci robotic surgery), radical procedures for treatment of gynecologic malignancies, and risk-reducing surgery in patients with familial susceptibility for breast, ovarian, and endometrial cancer.

Additionally, patients at the Center for Breast Health and Gynecologic Oncology have access to a dedicated cancer-genetics counselor who offers a comprehensive analysis of cancer risk based on genetic, familial, and lifestyle factors. Patients receive information and recommendations for a personal approach to cancer prevention, which may include recommendations for cancer genetic testing, diagnostic screenings, chemo-preventive strategies, and lifestyle modifications.

Cancer support services available at the Center for Breast Health and Gynecologic Oncology include counseling, support groups, nutritionists, a Lymphedema Clinic, a Recovery and Rehabilitation Program, certified mastectomy bra fitting, and prosthesis. Radiology services at the center feature state-of-the-art diagnostic imaging including 3D mammography (digital breast tomosynthesis), breast ultrasound and MRI, and image-guided breast biopsies. Other services include patient-care navigation, medical oncology, radiation oncology, palliative care, plastic and reconstructive surgery, and pathology services.