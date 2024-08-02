Meyers Brothers Kalicka, P.C. Announces Three New Hires

HOLYOKE — Meyers Brothers Kalicka, P.C. announced three new hires: Catherine O’Connell as A&A (Audit and Assurance) associate, Katrina Arona as Marketing and Recruiting associate, and Taylor Bahn as A&A associate.

O’Connell first joined the firm as an A&A intern and has been promoted to associate in the firm’s A&A department. Her professional focus includes assurance services, with industry concentrations in not-for-profit sectors. She received her bachelor’s degree in accounting from Westfield State University and is a member of CPAmerica and the Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants.

“Catherine approaches customer service with professionalism, patience, and a people-first attitude, emphasizing the importance of collaboration, efficiency, and adaptability in achieving optimal solutions for clients and the firm,” MBK Partner Howard Cheney said. “Her approachable and friendly demeanor makes her a valuable asset to any client interaction.”

Arona joins MBK with five years of experience in administrative and project management. She received her bachelor’s degre from Springfield College and is a member of CPAmerica, the Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants, and the Assoc. for Accounting Marketers.

“Known for her exceptional organizational skills and willingness to assist, Katrina thrives on guiding projects from vision to fruition,” MBK Partner Jim Krupienski said. “In her new role, she will oversee marketing activities related to business development, niche development, thought leadership, and social media. Additionally, Katrina will serve as the firm’s primary contact for recruitment, participating in college recruiting fairs, and working to attract both emerging and experienced professionals to the team.”

Bahn was promoted to associate after initially joining the firm as an intern. He holds a bachelor of business administration degree, and his master’s degree in accounting is slated for completion this summer from UMass Amherst. He is also a member of CPAmerica, the Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants, and the Assoc. for Accounting Marketers.

“Taylor believes that an exceptional customer experience is built on respect, politeness, and attentiveness,” Cheney said. “Coupled with his academic credentials, his active lifestyle in running and rugby underscores his dedication to teamwork and resilience. We are confident that Taylor will be a valuable asset to our Audit and Assurance department.”