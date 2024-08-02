Sen. Gomez Secures Funding for Statewide Equity Initiatives

BOSTON — State Sen. Adam Gomez announced that a pair of initiatives he sponsored during the Senate budget debate aimed at expanding access to financial resources for minority and disadvantaged business owners have been included in the final version of the budget signed by Gov. Maura Healey on Monday.

Through amendments submitted by the second-term senator, the Coalition for an Equitable Economy and Amplify LatinX will receive $250,000 and $300,000, respectively, to support the success of Black, Latino, Indigenous, and other underserved small businesses in the Commonwealth.

“I am proud to see this Legislature prioritize funding and directing resources toward marginalized and still-disadvantaged groups as they aim to make their mark in our state,” Gomez said. “It is important that these individuals are connected directly to the resources they need, resources they have been previously denied, as we look to make our state more equitable for all citizens.”

The Coalition for an Equitable Economy was formed in response to the need for more support for smaller and most-vulnerable businesses, particularly those owned by minorities, disabled individuals, veterans, and low- and moderate-income people. Their mission is to ensure equitable access to capital, business networks, education, technical support and other resources for Black, Latinx, immigrant, and low-income small-business owners in Massachusetts while eliminating any barriers to investment and growth.

“On behalf of our entire Coalition for an Equitable Economy community, I extend our deepest gratitude to Senator Gomez for the generous earmark of $250,000,” said Tracye Whitefield, the coalition’s executive director. “This critical funding will enable us to sustain and grow our small-business ecosystem. Your support is instrumental in helping us achieve our goals and improve the lives of those we serve. Thank you for your unwavering dedication and commitment to small businesses.”

Amplify LatinX is a Massachusetts-based nonprofit formed in 2018 by the Latina Circle Inc. that serves as a non-partisan, collaborative convener advancing Latino leadership representation, economic prosperity, and civic engagement. Its mission focuses on accelerating pathways of prosperity and leadership growth, advancing Latine representation into positions of power and influence, creating advocates for racial equity and economic mobility, prioritizing policies that impact the Latine community, and championing Latine civic and business leaders and entrepreneurs.

“Amplify LatinX extends our deepest gratitude to Senator Adam Gomez for his continuous and unwavering commitment in supporting our work advancing Latino prosperity. The $300,000 in funding secured through his leadership will contribute to the ALX Small Business Program, which works closely with small-business owners to give them the tools they need to succeed,” said Eneida Román, president and CEO of Amplify Latinx. “This investment is a vital step toward creating systemic change and ensuring that our community and Massachusetts’ economy thrives.”