Meyers Brothers Kalicka, P.C. Unveils New Website

HOLYOKE — Meyers Brothers Kalicka, P.C. (MBK) announced a new website this week. The primary goal during the redesign process was to create a more user-friendly and valuable resource for clients and community alike. More specifically, the firm wanted users to easily locate information about accounting services, industries it serves, the firm’s story and team members, career opportunities, and community support.

MBK’s recent rebrand extends beyond a new style guide, logo, and aesthetic to include key concepts the website reflects upon: depth, drive, and experience. As the company notes, “we have the depth to provide a quality team to every client. We have the drive to deliver an excellent work product, every time. And we have the experience to solve our clients’ accounting and financial goals.”

Partner James Krupienski, CPA, noted that, “over the past few years, MBK has undertaken a significant transformation with a brand-new mission and vision statement. One of the ways that we are building on our tradition of excellence is by becoming a better online resource and authority for our clients and community. By updating our website, increasing our blog activity, and having a consistent presence on social media, we are making ourselves and our knowledge more accessible to others.”

MBK’s new website features an active blog with articles about taxation, accounting, advisory, news, and community. Additionally, the firm offers free newsletters centered around taxation, business, not-for-profits, and healthcare. These newsletters help readers stay informed on recent provisions and guidance, access articles, get invitations to special webinars or podcasts, and gain industry knowledge. You can subscribe to any or all of these newsletters for free by adding your e-mail address into the ‘subscribe’ feature located in the footer of the new website.