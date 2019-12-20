Meyers Brothers Kalicka, P.C. Welcomes Corey Jenkins

HOLYOKE — Meyers Brothers Kalicka, P.C. announced the hiring of Corey Jenkins as senior associate in the Audit and Accounting department.

Jenkins comes to the firm from New York, where she spent five years as a public accountant.

Jenkins received her master’s degree in accounting from the University of Albany. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a certified public accountant in the state of New York. She is a strong communicator and is personally invested in helping clients succeed and grow, said MBK Managing Partner James Barrett.

“Corey’s not-for-profit and other niche experience adds real value to the firm and is a great benefit to our clients,” Barrett added. “We’re proud that Corey chose MBK as her new home in Western Massachusetts, and we look forward to seeing her grow and thrive in our firm.”