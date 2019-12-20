Harmony House Slates Inaugural ‘Blitz Build’ for Dec. 21-22

CHICOPEE — After a groundbreaking ceremony Dec. 5 that was attended by state Rep. Don Humason, Chicopee Mayor Richard Kos, local dignitaries, and members of the public, Ruth Willemain’s dream of building a permanent residence for Harmony House, a home for the terminally ill, has started to become a reality.

A foundation and footings have already been poured and backfilled thanks to Cedar Falls Construction, Washburn Concrete, and Chicopee Concrete Service. They are currently seeking carpenters and skilled craftspeople to assist with the framing stage.

On Saturday, Dec. 21 and Sunday, Dec. 22, Harmony House will have its inaugural ‘blitz build’ at 66 View St. in Aldenville. Bella Napoli and bNapoli of West Springfield have offered to supply food for the volunteers. The press is invited to attend.

For more information, visit www.harmonyhousewma.org or call (413) 588-8533.