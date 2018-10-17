Meyers Brothers Kalicka, P.C. Welcomes New Tax Manager Lisa White

HOLYOKE — Meyers Brothers Kalicka, P.C. recently welcomed Lisa White, CPA as its newest tax manager.

White comes to MBK with nearly 20 years of public accounting experience with a focus in taxation. She has worked for large and regional firms throughout the Eastern U.S. and carries significant technical knowledge and best practices from a variety of firms and industries. At MBK, she focuses primarily on federal and state income-tax compliance and planning within the construction and real-estate industries.

As a tax manager, White will have the opportunity to coach and mentor staff as well as manage the delivery of services directly to many clients. “I believe in developing partnerships with clients, ensuring they have access to the materials, information, and business acumen they need to make and implement the best financial decisions on a short- and long-term basis,” she noted.

White holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Middle Tennessee State University and is a member of the American Institute of Public Accountants and the Massachusetts Society of Public Accountants. She is a certified public accountant licensed to practice in both Massachusetts and Pennsylvania. In 2011, she was named among the 40 Under 40: Members to Watch by the Pennsylvania Institute of CPAs.

“We’re very happy that talented individuals like Lisa are being drawn to our firm and to the quality of life and business culture in Western Massachusetts,” said MBK Partner James Barrett. “She brings a high level of expertise and a strong technical tax background while maintaining energy and passion for the profession. We’re very excited to welcome her here at MBK.”