MiraVista Behavioral Health Center to Host Virtual Job Fair on Nov. 7

HOLYOKE — MiraVista Behavioral Health Center will hold a virtual hiring event on Monday, Nov. 7 for registered nurses (RNs) and licensed practical nurses (LPNs), full- and part-time as well as per diem, who are interested in contributing their talent and expertise to supporting individuals with a mental-health and/or substance-use diagnosis.

Competitive compensation based on education and years of experience is being offered, as well as a comprehensive benefits package and a variety of hiring bonuses up to $15,000. Details to reserve an interview time can be found on a number of social-media platforms, including Facebook and LinkedIn, as well as MiraVista Behavioral Health Center’s website, www.miravistabhc.care.

According to Alicia Morel, MiraVista’s Talent Acquisition specialist, “candidates continue to appreciate organizations that work hard to improve the recruiting process and deliver a convenient, well-informed experience they expect. Virtual events are an easy way to reach that goal as they eliminate the obstacle of geography. Candidates can join from anywhere and everywhere they are with a click of a button. It is all about making the process easier for those who are interviewing MiraVista as much as we are interviewing them. It’s a convenient platform for candidates. We know how busy our lives can be. Meeting candidates where they are is an incredibly important element of our recruitment efforts.”

MiraVista’s 101-bed facility, which offers inpatient psychiatric and substance-use treatment for adults and adolescents, as well as outpatient recovery services for adults, opened in April 2021 and currently has a workforce of more than 340 employees.

“Nurses in behavioral health work at making patients feel good about receiving care for their mental illness and normalize what they are going through in receiving such care,” said Erica Trudell, MiraVista’s director of Nursing for Inpatient Behavioral Health Services and Education. “It is no different from inpatient care for any other serious medical condition that will not improve on its own, and it is routinely multi-faceted care involving education about lifestyle, medication, and therapy.”

Successful candidates sought for direct care to patients and also support to families, as part of a multi-disciplinary treatment team, will have among their qualifications: a valid RN or LPN license in Massachusetts; a valid CPR certification; and knowledge of behavioral-health and substance-use treatment modalities.

Interviews with on-the-spot offer details will take place from 8 to 10 a.m. for the Adult Inpatient Psychiatric Unit, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Adolescent Inpatient Psychiatric Unit, and 2 to 4 p.m. for Acute Treatment Services/Clinical Stabilization Services (detox experiences preferred).