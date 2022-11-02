Holiday Arts Market Slated for Nov. 12 at the Mill District in North Amherst

AMHERST — Locally made gifts by more than 40 artists and makers will be the main attraction at the second annual Holiday Arts Market, to be held at the Mill District General Store and Local Art Gallery on Saturday, Nov. 12 from noon to 4 p.m. in North Amherst.

“This will be fun for everyone, with even more exhibitors than last year. We’ve got a really diverse group of area artisans attending, showing locally crafted items including jewelry, pottery, candles, and cards,” Mill District Director of Placemaking Hannah Rechtschaffen said. “They’ll be presenting outdoors under tents, and our retail stores will be welcoming customers inside as well.”

Shoppers will be able to enjoy their choice of cold-combating drinks at a complimentary hot-beverage bar, where mulled cider, coffee, teas, and hot chocolate will be offered. In addition, Provisions Mill District will be offering a spectrum of wine, beer, and specialty food tastings at its 11th annual Holiday Open House, running concurrently.

“We love showcasing our favorite producers,” said Kelley Jewel, director of Business Development for Provisions. “It’ll be a real tasting extravaganza, and holding it alongside the Holiday Arts Market this year is going to be a hoot.” Jewell added that the planned tastings will include wines from well off the beaten path, including the country of Georgia, plus handmade raw-milk cheeses from Parish Hill Creamery in Vermont. The cheesemaker’s representatives will attend in person to talk about their products.

“The Holiday Arts Market always brings in new visitors who might be stopping into the Mill District for the first time,” said Andrea Marion, owner of clothing store the Closet, which specializes in new-to-you fashion. “Once a customer experiences the District, we tend to see them coming back time and again.”

A repeat of 2021’s popular interactive art-supply swap will be another focal point. All attendees are encouraged to bring in their unused art supplies, including paints, brushes, pencils, markers, and more for the open exchange table. In turn, they may take home any items that meet their creative needs.

“Winter is coming, and with it, more indoor time to try out some new-to-you art supplies,” said Shannon Borrell, store conductor for the Mill District General Store and Local Art Gallery.

A rain date has been set for the next day, Sunday, Nov. 13, also from noon to 4 p.m.