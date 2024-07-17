Mirick Insurance Agency, Albert B. Allen Insurance Agency Join Wheeler & Taylor

GREAT BARRINGTON — Mirick Insurance Agency of Shelburne Falls and Albert B. Allen Insurance Agency of Greenfield each recently entered a partnership with Wheeler & Taylor Insurance, a large insurance agency based in Great Barrington.

The two long-established insurance agencies joined Wheeler & Taylor to broaden their insurance offerings locally, regionally, and nationally. Both firms retain their name, staff, location, and management.

“With this new arrangement, we can provide additional insurance products, offer specialized expertise, and represent more insurance companies,” Mirick President Patrick Shippee said.

Brock Hines, president of Albert B. Allen, noted that “the partnership gives us a national reach and lets us write home, auto, and business insurance throughout the country. We will always offer the same personal hometown service.”

The move is a win for all parties, Wheeler & Taylor President J. Scott Rote said.

“By partnering with Wheeler & Taylor, both agencies can do even more for their personal and business customers,” he explained. “Local decision making combined with national resources creates a unique opportunity for agencies like them to preserve their heritage and commitment to the local community while at the same time significantly expanding their access to a broadened marketplace of insurance carriers, knowledge to insure nationwide, and commercial expertise allowing for expanded product offerings.”

Albert B. Allen Insurance Agency has been serving Franklin County since 1925. It is located at 277 Federal St., Greenfield, and online at albertallen.com.

Founded in 1980, Mirick Insurance Agency is located at 28 Bridge St., Shelburne Falls, and is online at www.mirickins.com.

Founded in 1871, Wheeler & Taylor Inc. is one of America’s oldest continuously operated financial companies. Operating full-service insurance and real-estate brokerage operations from its headquarters in Great Barrington, it has a network of offices in Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, California, and Nevada.