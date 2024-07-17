Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts Announces Seven New Board Members

SPRINGFIELD — Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts (JAWM) announced the addition of seven new members to its board of directors. They are:

• Corey Caron, managing director at Northwestern Mutual;

• Mychal Connolly Sr., founder and CEO of Stand Out Truck and Marketing and Cupcakes;

• Susan Fearn, vice president and Treasury Management officer for Liberty Bank;

• Ana Parrelli, vice president, Member and Employee Relations, LUSO Federal Credit Union;

• Nicole Polite, founder and CEO of the MH Group;

• Teremar Rodriguez-Vazquez, assistant general counsel at Health New England; and

• Joseph Williams, vice president, Commercial Lending at bankESB.

“We are honored to welcome these board members and appreciate their enthusiasm and commitment,” said Amie Miarecki, president of JAWM. “They have a wealth of regional business experience, and their insights will allow us to forward our mission to provide economic education and financial-literacy programs to students throughout the area.”

JAWM also announced these updates to its executive committee:

• Board co-chair: Tracy Alves-Lear, practice manager at Baystate Financial;

• Board co-chair: Terrell Joyner, financial advisor at Charter Oak Financial and founder of the Consulting Web; and

• Treasurer: Susan Fearn, vice president and Treasury Management officer, Liberty Bank.